Travis Scott rereleases 'Days Before Rodeo' mixtape

Fans of Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo mixtape can now listen to it on streaming services. He dropped a deluxe version of the project in celebration of its 10th birthday, and it includes the original songs in addition to five new ones.

The deluxe tracks, exclusively available with the digital purchase, include the previously leaked "Yeah Yeah" collab with Young Thug, as well as songs titled "Mo City Flexologist," "Too Many Chances," "Serenade" and "Whole Lots Changed" featuring Yung Mazi.

According to Instagram, Ye believes "Mamacita," one of 12 songs on Days Before Rodeo, is a classic. It features Thug and Rich Homie Quan.

