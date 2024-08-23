Travis Scott rereleases 'Days Before Rodeo' mixtape

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Fans of Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo mixtape can now listen to it on streaming services. He dropped a deluxe version of the project in celebration of its 10th birthday, and it includes the original songs in addition to five new ones.

The deluxe tracks, exclusively available with the digital purchase, include the previously leaked "Yeah Yeah" collab with Young Thug, as well as songs titled "Mo City Flexologist," "Too Many Chances," "Serenade" and "Whole Lots Changed" featuring Yung Mazi.

According to Instagram, Ye believes "Mamacita," one of 12 songs on Days Before Rodeo, is a classic. It features Thug and Rich Homie Quan.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!