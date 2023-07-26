Travis Scott's on-again, off-again Egypt show is officially canceled

Stefano Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Bad news for fans of Travis Scott who were looking forward to his performance at the pyramids of Giza in Egypt: the show is no longer happening.

There had been back-and-forth about the special event, planned in support of the release of Scott's upcoming Utopia album, with Live Nation shutting down earlier rumors that it was canceled.

On Wednesday, July 26, the entertainment company backpedaled, confirming the show is no more.

"Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired," Live Nation said in a statement shared to Twitter.

The Egypt show was just one of many promo efforts that are part of the July 28 release of the rapper's third studio album.

On Tuesday, he revealed Utopia cover art and announced Circus Maximus, a surprise film expected to hit theaters on Thursday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

