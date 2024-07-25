Travis Scott's show in Milan mistaken for earthquake

Travis Scott recently performed at the Ippodromo Snai La Maura in Milan to a crowd of 80,000 people, and according to Il Messaggero, vibrations were so high, many thought there was an actual earthquake.

Billboard reports the shaking was said to have occurred following Travis' eighth performance of his song "FE!N," but there were no reports of natural disasters in the city. The crowd, and its energy, was met with gratitude from Travis.

“LAST NIGHT WAS A DREAM. ‘NO THIS ISNT FESTIVAL. THIS A SHOW ON THE TOUR’ IN THE WORDS OF STROMBERG,” Scott wrote to Instagram, alongside an aerial view of the audience. “MILAN YALL OWE ME NOTHING. YALL GAVE YALL ALL 80k OF YALL HAD THE BEST TIME EVER. CIRCUS MAXIMUS.@whitetrashtylerWAS ACTUALLY TURNT ABOUT THIS.”

This wasn't the first time one of Travis' shows caused people to think there was an earthquake. In June 2023, after performing at the same venue, many thought an earthquake had been taking place; the same situation occurred that August when Travis was in Rome.

