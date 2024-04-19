Travis Scott's stance on the Grammys: "I f*** with it"

Travis Scott has been nominated for 10 Grammys, but has not yet had the privilege of taking one home. Though the awards no longer have the same significance to some artists, the opposite is true for La Flame.

"A lot of our peers, everyone's like, 'F*** that award.' I f*** with it. You play football to win a Super Bowl, you play basketball to win championships. It's what that Grammy used to mean, is the idea I hold on to. I love to create music," he said on The Shop.

“That award is just like at one point was held up to a higher stature, but I still believe it, in a sense," he continued, before sharing his thoughts on rap awards not being broadcast on television. "It’s crazy rap’s not on TV. It’s like, you sit there and they air the rap award at 2 or 1:30, but you gotta perform at 8:30. So imagine losing at 1:30 and having to sit there for seven hours? Like f*** this s***, you be like, ‘I wanna just dip. F*** this s***.'”

Despite not being nominated for rap album of the year at the 2024 Grammys, Travis took the stage to perform Utopia cuts "I Know," "My Eyes" and "Fe!n" with Playboi Carti.

He's also slated to appear alongside Chris Brown and Sexyy Red as a newly added feature on Nicki Minaj's "FTCU (Remix)," out Friday.

