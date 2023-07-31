Travis Scott's ﻿'Utopia' ﻿breaks streaming records

Cactus Jack Records/Epic Records

By Jamia Pugh

Just a few days after the release of Utopia, Travis Scott is already breaking records.

Over the weekend, Rap Caviar, the Spotify's hip-hop playlist, shared that on July 28, Utopia became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far.

According to a press release, all 19 tracks on the rapper's fourth studio album claimed the first 19 spots on Spotify's Top 20 U.S. charts, with "Meltdown" featuring Drake coming in at number one.

After weeks of dropping Utopia-related news and events, Scott dropped the highly-anticipated album, which includes features from BeyoncéSZA21Savage and Young Thug.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!