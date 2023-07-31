Travis Scott's ﻿'Utopia' ﻿breaks streaming records

Just a few days after the release of Utopia, Travis Scott is already breaking records.

Over the weekend, Rap Caviar, the Spotify's hip-hop playlist, shared that on July 28, Utopia became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far.

According to a press release, all 19 tracks on the rapper's fourth studio album claimed the first 19 spots on Spotify's Top 20 U.S. charts, with "Meltdown" featuring Drake coming in at number one.

After weeks of dropping Utopia-related news and events, Scott dropped the highly-anticipated album, which includes features from Beyoncé, SZA, 21Savage and Young Thug.

