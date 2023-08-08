Travis Scott's 'Utopia' soars to 'Billboard' 200 No. 1, seizing record-breaking week

Travis Scott's album Utopia has dominated the Billboard 200 albums chart for the week, earning the No. 1 spot for the week dated August 12. The accomplishment marks the third-largest sales week for any album this year and the biggest week for any R&B/hip-hop or rap release.

The highly-anticipated fourth studio album achieved 496,000 equivalent album units, with streaming accounting for nearly half of the first-week activity at 49%, for the week ending August 3, according to Billboard's data provider Luminate. Album sales contributed 252,000 units, and track equivalent albums (TEA) units rounded up the rest.

Streaming activity, particularly, "Meltdown," featuring Drake, dominated the scene as the most streamed song on the album, accounting for nearly 10% of Utopia's streams.

Landing the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart makes Utopia the "SICKO MODE" rapper's third number one album. His last solo chart-toppers were 2018's Astroworld and a self-titled release from his Jackboys group in early 2020.

Utopia, which was released July 28, features an array of A-list collaborators, including 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, SZA, The Weeknd, and Young Thug.

