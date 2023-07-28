Travis Scotts delivers ﻿﻿﻿﻿'Utopia'

By Jamia Pugh

Travis Scott delivered on his promise of new music with the release of his highly anticipated fourth album, Utopia

Scott's first full studio project since 2018's Astroworld, the 19-track collection boasts features from BeyoncéDrakeSZA21 SavageYoung Thug and more.

On July 21, he dropped the album's lead single, "K-Pop," featuring The Weeknd and Bad Bunny."

In support of Utopia's release, Scott planned a performance at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt which, after rumors circulated the concert wasn't happening, was officially canceled by Live Nation due to "complex production issues."

Throughout the week, Scott ramped up promo for the album by unveiling multiple images of cover art on his Instagram. He also shared info for his surprise theatrical film, Circus Maximus, available in select AMC theaters through August 1.

Utopia is available for streaming on major platforms.

