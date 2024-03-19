1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

Shooting: One man was fatally shot and two other persons were wounded at a Phoenix apartment complex on Monday. (Lpettet/iStock)

PHOENIX — One man was killed and two other persons were wounded after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Monday, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road at about 2:15 p.m. MST, The Arizona Republic reported. Officers arriving at the Villas De Azul apartment complex discovered three gunshot victims, according to the newspaper.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, KTVK-TV reported. The other two victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions were unknown, according to the television station.

#BREAKING: One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road. The public is asked to avoid the area. WHAT WE KNOW: https://t.co/kxpGN9GgFN — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) March 18, 2024

It is unclear what led to the shooting, KNXV-TV reported.

According to Phoenix police, officers shut down the area for an “extended period” to conduct an investigation, according to the Republic. An officer at the scene said it would take up to 15 hours before the area would be cleared, the newspaper reported.

Police did not reveal the identities of the victims, or their ages. The genders of the two wounded victims also have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

