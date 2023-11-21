4 injured, gunman dead after shooting at Walmart in Ohio

Walmart shooting: File photo. Police in Ohio were investigating after a shooting at a store in Beavercreek. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — Four people were injured at the suspected gunman was dead after he opened fire Monday at a Walmart in southwestern Ohio, WHIO-TV reported.

The television station reported that the shooting took place at the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard in Beavercreek, an eastern suburb of Dayton. The Greene County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were called to the scene, a spokesperson told WHIO-TV.

4 victims hurt, shooter dead

Update 12:15 a.m. EST Nov. 21: Beavercreek Police Capt. Scott Molnar said during a news conference late Monday that four people were injured in the shooting, WHIO-TV reported. Their conditions were unavailable, the police officer told reporters.

Molnar confirmed that the shooter died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the television station.

Police believe the gunman was the only suspect involved in the shooting.

Molnar said additional information will be released by police on Tuesday.

Original report: The Beavercreek Police Department confirmed in a Facebook post that they were at the scene of the shooting, adding that there was no active threat. The store was cleared and secured, police said.

The Greene County coroner’s office was at the scene, WHIO-TV reported. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations confirmed to the television station that had received a request to help process the scene.

“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. “This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene.”

According to the Beavercreek Police Department, officers responded to the store in Beavercreek at about 8:30 p.m. EST, WHIO reported.

A spokesperson for Soin Medical Center confirmed to the television station that it received three victims from the scene of the shooting. Information about their condition was unavailable.

On Aug. 5, 2014, a man was killed at the same Walmart. John Crawford III was shot and killed by a police officer after a 911 caller reported him carrying a gun through the store, WHIO reported.

The caller said Crawford was in the store carrying a rifle, which later was identified as a pellet gun, that he had picked up in the store, according to the television station.

Two officers approached Crawford, and one opened fire.

Crawford’s family later filed a wrongful death suit, and the city of Beavercreek paid Crawford’s estate and family $1.7 million in a 2020 settlement, WHIO reported.