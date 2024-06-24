11 injured after bus crashes into building in Seattle

SEATTLE — A bus crashed into a building in downtown Seattle on Saturday, injuring 11 people, according to the Seattle Fire Department and KIRO-TV.

The Sound Transit bus hit a building at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Terrance Street just before 7 p.m. Passengers traveling on the bus were able to get out without help from firefighters, and 11 were taken to local hospitals.

One man, 54, was in critical condition after the crash. Officials at Harborview Medical Center told KIRO that his condition was updated to satisfactory on Sunday morning.

The 10 other people injured — all adults — were in stable condition Saturday, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which also knocked out power to streetlights.

Authorities continue to investigate.

