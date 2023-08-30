15-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Oklahoma high school football game A juvenile was arrested Wednesday after three people were shot at a high school football last Friday which left one dead, officials say. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

OKLAHOMA CITY — A juvenile was arrested Wednesday after three people were shot at a high school football last Friday which left one dead, officials say.

On Wednesday, officials said that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a 16-year-old was shot and killed during a high school football game last Friday, according to The Associated Press.

In a news conference, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said they have been working with the Oklahoma City Police Department, Choctaw Police Department and the United States Marshals to arrest the suspect.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said that the boy was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, according to the AP. Johnson said Choctaw police are leading the investigation into the shooting.

“I’m confident that we have the prime suspect in custody,” Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said, declining to discuss the case further. “There’s a whole lot more of this investigation that needs to be done before any other information comes out.”

According to a news release from the Choctaw Police Department, the shooting occurred at Bill Jensen Field on the Choctaw High School campus shortly before 10:30 p.m. CDT. The football game between Choctaw and visiting Del City was in the third quarter when shots rang out. The gunfire prompted players to rush off the field while panicked fans ran from the Del City side of the stands, KWTV reported.

Marshall said that a 16-year-old male died in the shooting. The victim was not a student from Choctaw High School or Del City High School, the chief said.

The 16-year-old later identified as Cordea Carter by KFOR, was shot and killed as two others were injured.

A 42-year-old man was reportedly shot by a Del City officer who was working the football game as off-duty security for the Mid-Del School District, according to KWTV.

Carter’s family said, according to the news outlet that the man was shot while trying to help break up the fight. A 15-year-old girl was also shot.

Two other females, believed to be students, were injured trying to leave the area sustaining broken wrists and a broken leg, Marshall said.

The sheriff’s office said that the name of the suspect has not been released because he is a juvenile.