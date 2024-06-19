15-year-old fatally shoots mother with shotgun, police say

Fatal shooting: File photo. San Antonio police Chief William McManus said a 15-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting his mother with a shotgun. (San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old Texas boy is accused of fatally shooting his mother in the head with a shotgun on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 2 p.m. CDT in the 1500 block of Delgado Street, KSAT-TV reported.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus said the victim was found dead in front of a residence, according to the television station. It was unclear what led to the shooting.

McManus said a shotgun was seized by responding officers, KENS-TV reported.

BREAKING: Chief McManus confirms a 15 year old suspect shot his mom in the back of the head this afternoon outside a home on the west side.



The teen was taken into custody without incident. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/D5kq9MNsPN — Megan Reyna (@MeganReynatv) June 18, 2024

“I can’t imagine what may have prompted that, but at any rate the mother was shot by a juvenile and that’s where we are right now,” McManus told reporters during a news conference, adding that the woman was shot in the back of her head.

Few details were released about the victim or her son, but police said the woman was in her late 30s or early 40s, WOAI-TV reported.

According to Officer Giselle Rios, a second suspect -- an adult male -- has also been arrested, according to the television station. It was unclear what role the second male had in the incident.

According to police, the teenager attempted to flee to another home after the shooting, but he was arrested later without incident, according to KSAT.

Officials have not said what charges the teen might face, KENS reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

