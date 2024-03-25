18-year-old man fatally stabbed at Walmart in Illinois

Walmart

Fatal stabbing: File photo. A man was fatally stabbed by another adult male at a Walmart in Rockford, Illinois. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ROCKFORD, Ill. — An 18-year-old man died from his injuries after he was stabbed on Sunday at a Walmart in Rockford, Illinois, authorities said.

In a series of social media posts, the Rockford Police Department said the man was stabbed by another adult male inside the store, located at 3849 Northridge Drive. That tweet was posted at about 6:45 p.m. CDT, WIFR-TV reported.

Police later posted an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, at about 10:13 p.m. CDT, stating that the victim had died from his injuries.

Police released limited information about the incident, stating that the alleged assailant was in custody, according to WREX-TV. Police added that there was no threat to the public.

Employees at the Walmart told WTVO-TV that the store would be closed for the rest of Sunday.

It was unclear what led to the stabbing.

“Additional details will be provided in a future media release,” Rockford police tweeted late Sunday.

