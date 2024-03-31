2 killed, 2 wounded in Connecticut shooting

Crime scene

Bridgeport shooting: Two men died and two other people were wounded from gunfire late Saturday. (Lpettet/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two men were fatally shot and two other people were wounded Saturday night after a shooting in Bridgeport, Connecticut, authorities said.

Authorities responded at around 11:15 p.m. EDT to reports of multiple gunshot victims at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Logan Street in the East End section of Bridgeport, The Hartford Courant reported. Officers arriving at the scene found three gunshot victims, and a fourth arrived later at an area hospital, according to the newspaper.

Police said two men from Bridgeport, ages 30 and 32, died from their injuries early Sunday, WTNH-TV reported. A 34-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, also from Bridgeport were in stable condition, according to WVIT-TV.

“The Police Department’s Forensic Identification Unit is currently processing the scene and collecting several items of evidence,” Bridgeport police Capt. Kevin Gilleran told WFSB-TV.

The names of the shooting victims have not been released.

It was unclear what led to the shooting, or whether one of the people involved in the shooting fired a weapon.

An investigation is ongoing, Bridgeport police said.

