2 wounded in shooting outside high school after basketball game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least two people, including a juvenile, were wounded on Saturday after a shooting at a suburban Kansas City high school at the end of a basketball game, authorities said.

The shooting occurred outside North Kansas City High School near the fieldhouse after a game against Staley High School ended, KSHB-TV reported.

Both victims are in critical condition, according to the television station. Their ages were not immediately available.

Kim Nakahodo, a spokesperson for the city of North Kansas City, said two deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were at the basketball game as school resource officers when they heard gunfire, according to The Kansas City Star.

“Witnesses reported seeing someone running from the scene at that time,” Nakahodo said in a written statement to the newspaper. “We are unsure how many shooters were involved.”

The North Kansas City Hornets were facing the Staley Falcons as part of the Class 6 District 8 High School Basketball Tournament, KMBC-TV reported.

“We don’t know how many shooters we have at this time,” Sgt. Christopher Kimmel, a spokesperson for the North Kansas City Police Department, said during a news conference. “We’re reviewing video, and we’re trying to figure out exactly what we have.”

In a letter sent to parents, district officials said the building was placed on lockdown while police investigated the scene, KMBC reported.

“Unfortunately, we are writing to make you aware of an incident that occurred during this afternoon’s basketball games hosted at North Kansas City High School,” district officials wrote, according to WDAF-TV. “Near the end of the Staley-NKCHS game, a shooting occurred outside the building on the east side. Police were already present in a security role and responded immediately. All guests inside were asked to stay indoors while law enforcement worked to resolve the issue safely.

“At this point, 2-3 potential victims are being provided medical assistance. Those guests in attendance may leave. We do not have any further details to share, but can confirm that anyone involved has been contacted directly. We look forward to a full police investigation.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas posted about the shooting on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Praying (again) after a metro area shooting. Thinking of those impacted and our young people,” tweeted Lucas, who was celebrating in Kansas City during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Feb. 14 when shots were fired, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen others.

“Wondering when we will do more to avoid these tragedies that keep breaking all our hearts and build a world where our kids our safe. I’m ready, parents are ready, our city is ready.”

Kimmel said another shooting in the metro Kansas City area was frustrating.

“We want our youth to come and enjoy a basketball game, and then now we’re talking about lives that are altered for the worst,” Kimmel told reporters. “I’m sure it’s gonna be senseless.”

