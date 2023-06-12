2023 Tony Awards: Here is the list of winners

Best play: Tom Stoppard accepts the award for Best New Play for “Leopoldstadt” during The 76th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday. ( Theo Wargo/Getty Images )

NEW YORK — The 76th annual Tony Awards, Broadway’s biggest night, was held Sunday night at the United Palace in New York City.

The Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards are awarded annually to theater professionals for distinguished achievement. The show was aired despite the Writers Guild of America strike. The walkout meant that the ceremony was unscripted with no opening and closing numbers, Variety reported.

Organizers made a deal with the WGA to not use a script, while guild members promised not to picket the ceremony, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Leopoldstadt,” the story of Jewish identity, won four Tonys, including one for best new play.

The best musical award went to “Kimberly Akimbo,” about a teen who ages four times faster than the average human. It was one of five honors the play earned.

Alex Newell of “Shucked,” and J. Harrison Ghee of “Some Like It Hot” became the first out nonbinary performers to win acting Tonys.

Sean Hayes won best leading actor for “Good Night, Oscar,” while Jodie Comer won best leading actress for her role in “Prima Facie.”

“Some Like It Hot” led the field with 13 nominations, while “& Juliet,” “Shucked” and “New York, New York” had nine nominations apiece, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

To be eligible for an award, a Broadway show must have opened between April 29, 2022, and April 27, 2023, according to The New York Times.

Here are this year’s nominees and winners. Winners are in bold:

Best Play

“Leopoldstadt”

“Ain’t No Mo’”

“Between Riverside and Crazy”

“Cost of Living”

“Fat Ham”

Best New Musical

“Kimberly Akimbo”

“& Juliet”

“New York, New York”

“Shucked”

“Some Like It Hot”

Best Play Revival

“Topdog/Underdog”

“A Doll’s House”

“The Piano Lesson”

“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

Best Musical Revival

“Parade”

“Camelot”

“Into the Woods”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Topdog/Underdog”

Corey Hawkins, “Topdog/Underdog”

Stephen McKinley Henderson, “Between Riverside and Crazy”

Wendell Pierce, “Death of a Salesman”

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie”

Jessica Chastain, “A Doll’s House”

Jessica Hecht, “Summer, 1976″

Audra McDonald, “Ohio State Murders”

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Annaleigh Ashford, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Sara Bareilles, “Into the Woods”

Lorna Courtney, “& Juliet”

Micaela Diamond, “Parade”

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot”

Christian Borle, “Some Like It Hot”

Josh Groban, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Brian d’Arcy James, “Into the Woods”

Ben Platt, “Parade”

Colton Ryan, “New York, New York”

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt”

Jordan E. Cooper, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Samuel L. Jackson, “The Piano Lesson”

Arian Moayed, “A Doll’s House”

David Zayas, “Cost of Living”

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Miriam Silverman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

Nikki Crawford, “Fat Ham”

Crystal Lucas-Perry, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Katy Sullivan, “Cost of Living”

Kara Young, “Cost of Living”

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Alex Newell, “Shucked”

Kevin Cahoon, “Shucked”

Justin Cooley, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Kevin Del Aguila, “Some Like It Hot”

Jordan Donica, “Camelot”

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Julia Lester, “Into the Woods”

Ruthie Ann Miles, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

NaTasha Yvette Williams, “Some Like It Hot”

Betsy Wolfe, “& Juliet”

Best Direction of a Play

Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt”

Saheem Ali, “Fat Ham”

Jo Bonney, “Cost of Living”

Jamie Lloyd, “A Doll’s House”

Stevie Walker-Webb, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Max Webster, “Life of Pi”

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, “Parade”

Lear deBessonet, “Into the Woods”

Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”

Jack O’Brien, “Shucked”

Jessica Stone, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Best Book of a Musical

David Lindsay-Abaire, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Robert Horn, “Shucked”

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, ”Some Like It Hot”

David West Read, “& Juliet”

David Thompson and Sharon Washington, “New York, New York”

Best Original Score

“Kimberly Akimbo,” music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Almost Famous,” music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

“KPOP,” music and lyric: Helen Park and Max Vernon

“Shucked,” music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark

“Some Like It Hot,” music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Best Choreography

Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”

Steven Hoggett, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Susan Stroman, “New York, New York”

Jennifer Weber, “& Juliet”

Jennifer Weber, “KPOP”

Best Orchestrations

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, “Some Like It Hot”

John Clancy, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Jason Howland, “Shucked”

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, “& Juliet”

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, “New York, New York”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, “Life of Pi”

Miriam Buether, “Prima Facie”

Rachel Hauck, “Good Night, Oscar”

Richard Hudson, “Leopoldstadt”

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, “New York, New York”

Mimi Lien, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Scott Pask, “Shucked”

Scott Pask, “Some Like It Hot”

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, “Camelot”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brigitte Reiffensutel, “Leopoldstadt”

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, “Life of Pi”

Dominique Fawn Hill, “Fat Ham”

Emilio Sosa, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Emilio Sosa, “Good Night, Oscar”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot”

Susan Hilferty, “Parade”

Jennifer Moeller, “Camelot”

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, “KPOP”

Paloma Young, “& Juliet”

Donna Zakowska, “New York, New York”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Carolyn Downing, “Life of Pi”

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Joshua D. Reid, “A Christmas Carol”

Ben and Max Ringham, “A Doll’s House”

Ben and Max Ringham, “Prima Facie”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Nevin Steinberg, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Kai Harada, “New York, New York”

John Shivers, “Shucked”

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, “Into the Woods”

Gareth Owen, “& Juliet”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Tim Lutkin, “Life of Pi”

Neil Austin, “Leopoldstadt”

Natasha Chivers, “Prima Facie”

Jon Clark, “A Doll’s House”

Bradley King, “Fat Ham”

Jen Schriever, “Death of a Salesman”

Ben Stanton, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Ken Billington, “New York, New York”

Lap Chi Chu, “Camelot”

Heather Gilbert, “Parade”

Howard Hudson, “& Juliet”

Natasha Katz, “Some Like It Hot”

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement

Joel Grey and John Kander

Joel Grey accepts the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre onstage during Tony Awards: Act One, Live Pre-Show Of Exclusive Content On PLUTO TV at United Palace Theater in New York City.



Isabelle Stevenson Award

Jerry Mitchell

Regional Theater Tony Award

Pasadena Playhouse

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater

Lisa Dawn Cave, Victoria Bailey and Robert Fried

