2024 Academy Awards: Here is the list of winners (live updates)

Oscar is ready: A large statuette of Oscar greeted arrivals at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday. (Pedro Ugarte/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The 96th Academy Awards are poised to deliver a blockbuster on Sunday night.

Both “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” combined to clear more than $2 billion in box office sales, and the ceremony is poised to top last year’s viewership of 18.7 million viewers, The Associated Press reported.

“Oppenheimer” led this year’s nominees with 13, followed by “Poor Things” (11), “Killers of the Flower Moon (10) and Barbie (eight).

“Oppenheimer” won every major guild and industry award leading up to the Oscars, Variety reported. That includes the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), Screen Actors Guild, Directors Guild of America and Producers Guild of America.

It is the first film to have a perfect season since “Argo” in 2012, the entertainment news website reported.

This year’s Oscars are the first in which films must meet two of four representation and inclusion standards to be eligible to win best picture, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2024 Oscars returned to the 2009 format of having five past acting winners introducing this year’s acting nominees, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show for the fourth time and promised that while the ceremony was scheduled an hour earlier than in previous years, it would run long, as usual.

“We’re already five minutes late,” Kimmel cracked.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Holdovers,” earning her first Oscar.

This year’s presenters included previous best actor winners Nicolas Cage, Matthew McConaughey, Al Pacino, Brendan Fraser, Ben Kingsley and Forest Whitaker; past best actress winners Jessica Lange, Sally Field, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron and Michelle Yeoh; prior best supporting actor winners Mahershala Ali, Sam Rockwell, Ke Huy Quan, Tim Robbins and Christoph Waltz; and past best supporting actress winners Lupita Nyong’o, Jamie Lee Curtis, Regina King, Rita Moreno, Octavia Spencer and Mary Steenburgen.

Here is the list of nominees. Winners are in bold.

Best Picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Actress

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best Director

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Best Original Screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Cinematography

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best Original Score

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside,” “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken,” “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away,” “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” “Barbie”

Best Editing

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best Production Design

“Poor Things”

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

Best Costume Design

“Poor Things”

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Poor Things”

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Society of the Snow”

Best Sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Visual Effects

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Best International Feature

“The Zone of Interest”

“Io Capitano”

“Perfect Days”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Teachers’ Lounge”

Best Animated Feature

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best Animated Short

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

Best Live-Action Short

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best Documentary Feature

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Best Documentary Short

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó”

