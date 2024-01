2024 Presidential election calendar: Primary and caucus dates

When are the presidential primaries Here are the key dates for the 2024 presidential primaries and caucuses. (mrolands/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

State presidential primaries and caucuses begin in January and continue until June in advance of the Democratic and Republican conventions set for this summer.

The election calendar below lists the dates for the primaries and caucuses for each state and territory.

January 15

Iowa Caucus - Republican

January 23

New Hampshire Primary – Democratic and Republican

February 3

South Carolina Primary - Democratic

February 6

Nevada Primary - Democratic

February 8

Nevada Caucus - Republican

Virgin Islands Caucus - Republican

February 24

South Carolina Primary - Republican

February 27

Michigan Primary – Democratic and Republican

March 2

Idaho Caucus - Republican

Missouri Caucus - Republican

March 3

District of Columbia Primary – Republican

March 4

North Dakota Caucus – Republican

March 5 (Super Tuesday)

Alabama Primary – Democratic and Republican

Alaska Caucus – Republican

American Samoa Caucus – Democratic and Republican

Arkansas Primary – Democratic and Republican

California Primary – Democratic and Republican

Colorado Primary – Democratic and Republican

Iowa Caucus – Democratic

Maine Primary – Democratic and Republican

Massachusetts Primary – Democratic and Republican

Minnesota Primary – Democratic and Republican

North Carolina Primary– Democratic and Republican

Oklahoma Primary – Democratic and Republican

Tennessee Primary – Democratic and Republican

Texas Primary – Democratic and Republican

Utah Primary/Caucus – Democratic primary and Republican caucus

Vermont Primary – Democratic and Republican

Virginia Primary – Democratic and Republican

March 12

Democrats Abroad Primary

Georgia Primary – Democratic and Republican

Hawaii Caucus – Republican

Mississippi Primary – Democratic and Republican

Northern Mariana Primary - Democratic

Washington Primary – Democratic and Republican

March 15

Northern Mariana Caucus - Republican

March 16

Guam Caucus – Republican

March 19

Arizona Primary – Democratic and Republican

Florida Primary – Democratic and Republican

Illinois Primary – Democratic and Republican

Kansas Primary – Democratic and Republican

Ohio Primary – Democratic and Republican

March 23

Louisiana Primary – Democratic and Republican

Missouri Primary – Democratic

April 2

Connecticut Primary – Democratic and Republican

Delaware Primary – Democratic and Republican

New York Primary – Democratic and Republican

Rhode Island Primary – Democratic and Republican

Wisconsin Primary – Democratic and Republican

April 6

Alaska Primary - Democratic

Hawaii Primary - Democratic

North Dakota Primary - Democratic

April 13

Wyoming Caucus - Democratic

April 20

Wyoming Caucus - Republican

April 21

Puerto Rico Primary - Republican

April 23

Pennsylvania Primary – Democratic and Republican

April 28

Puerto Rico Primary - Democratic

May 7

Indiana Primary – Democratic and Republican

May 14

Maryland Primary – Democratic and Republican

Nebraska Primary – Democratic and Republican

West Virginia Primary – Democratic and Republican

May 21

Kentucky Primary – Democratic and Republican

Oregon Primary – Democratic and Republican

May 25

Idaho Caucus - Democratic

June 4

District of Columbia Primary - Democratic

Montana Primary – Democratic and Republican

New Jersey Primary – Democratic and Republican

New Mexico Primary – Democratic and Republican

South Dakota Primary – Democratic and Republican

June 8

Guam Caucus - Democratic

Virgin Islands Caucus - Democratic

July 15 - 18

Republican Convention (Milwaukee, WI)

August 19 - 22

Democratic Convention (Chicago, IL)

