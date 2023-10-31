4 dogs die after attack from swarm of bees

Bees attack: File photo. A swarm of bees caused the deaths of four dogs in California, the dogs' owner said. (Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

PALMDALE, Calif. — A California couple is in mourning after they said four of their six dogs died last week when they were attacked by a swarm of bees.

Rebecka Lopez and Daniel Giron, of Palmdale, said their two Dobermans and two English bulldogs were attacked, KABC-TV reported.

Giron said he was at work when Lopez contacted him via FaceTime to show a frightening scene in their backyard.

The bulldogs -- Sansa and Pancake -- were covered in bees, according to the television station. The Dobermans -- Drago and Khalisse -- were panicking as they attempted to ward off the stings of the bees.

“It seemed like thousands of bees,” Giron told KABC. “If I remember correctly the vet said she pulled out 900 stingers from our puppy Pancake’s ears.”

Giron said that Lopez was unable to intervene because their children were inside the home, according to the television station.

The couple rushed the dogs to a veterinarian but there was little that could be done, KABC reported.

According to a GoFundMe page put together by the family, the attack was “swift and overwhelming.”

The veterinarians put down Pancake and Sansa died later from her stings. Khalessi died several hours later, according to the listing.

It was unclear when Drago died.

“Sansa, Khalessi, Pancake and Drogo are not just pets; they are cherished members of our family,” the GoFundMe page stated. “They’ve brought joy, comfort, and an abundance of love into our lives for years. Their wagging tails, warm cuddles, and boundless loyalty have been a source of endless happiness.”

Giron and Lopez claimed that when they went door-to-door to warn their neighbors about the bees, a neighbor allegedly claimed ownership and said they had escaped, KABC reported.

Lopez told the television station that her dogs had to “suffer and pay for” her neighbor’s alleged negligence. It was unclear how the bees escaped from the neighbor’s property.

“I hate the night because I’m going to have nightmares about what happened again,” Lopez told the television station. “I hate waking up because I would always see them sunbathing right here by the window every morning and when I wake up, I don’t see them anymore.”