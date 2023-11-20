4 people, including 2 children, found dead inside Ohio home

Ohio family dead: Two adults and two children were found dead inside an Ohio residence on Sunday. (Chalabala/iStock)

LORAIN, Ohio — Four people, including two children, were found dead inside an Ohio home on Sunday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Lorain Police Department, police officers responded to a call about dogs running loose at a home in Lorain at about 10 a.m. EST.

Lorain Police Lt. Jacob Morris said officers found the home unsecured and entered the residence, WOIO-TV reported. Officers entered the home and found two adults and two children dead inside, according to WEWS-TV.

Police did not identify the victims or their ages, and no cause of death was given for any of them, according to WHIO-TV.

Officers said they are not looking at any outside suspects, WOIO reported.

An investigation is ongoing.