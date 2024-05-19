6 killed, 10 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Idaho

Idaho State Police

Fatal crash: File photo. Idaho State Police reported that six people were killed and 10 others were injured when a pickup truck collided with a passenger van early Saturday. (Idaho State Police )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Six people were killed and 10 others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in eastern Idaho on Saturday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, a Dodge Ram pickup was driving east on U.S. 20 near the Lindsay Boulevard exit in Idaho Falls at 5:29 a.m. MDT. Police said the vehicle drove left of the center line and struck a Chevrolet passenger van heading westbound, KTVB reported.

The van had 14 passengers and the driver, according to East Idaho News.

The driver of the van, along with five other passengers, died from their injuries, the news release stated. Nine other passengers were injured and transported to area hospitals, according to state police.

The driver of the pickup was also hospitalized, police said.

Both lanes of U.S. 20 were closed for 5 1/2 hours, and the westbound lane of the highway remained blocked for an additional hour while authorities investigated, East Idaho News reported.

An investigation is ongoing, authorities said. The names of the passengers and driver killed and those of the injured victims have not been released.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!