7 dogs found abandoned, 1 dead in boat on Illinois River

One dog was found dead and six were in "bad condition" after being found on an abandoned boat in the Illinois River.

PEORIA, Ill. — Authorities in central Illinois found seven dogs, one of which was dead, abandoned in a boat on the Illinois River on Wednesday.

Peoria fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed that the dogs were located in a boat near the Peoria RiverPlex, WMBD-TV reported. He said the six surviving dogs were in “bad condition,” according to the television station.

It was unclear who owned the boat or what breed or breeds of dogs were on the boat, WEEK-TV reported.

Fon du Lac Park District Chief of Police Chance Barlow confirmed that law enforcement officials received a call at about 5:30 p.m. CDT, WMBD reported. Authorities said the boat is a 32-foot cabin cruiser, and the anchor was down.

The boat was pulled to shore by 7:50 p.m. CDT, according to the television station. There were no humans on the vessel.

The surviving dogs are being cared for by PAWS, WMBD reported.