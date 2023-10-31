71 passengers evacuated from Walt Disney World Monorail

Monorail evacuation FILE PHOTO: The Walt Disney World Monorail glides along the Epcot line, Epcot, Walt Disney World, Florida. (Cory Disbrow/Flickr Vision)

Dozens of people had to be removed mid-ride on the Walt Disney World Monorail on Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

In all 71 people had to be evacuated from the transportation system, according to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and WFTV.

The district was first alerted to a “stuck monorail” at about 9:15 a.m.

The monorail suffered a flat tire near the parking toll plaza for Epcot, according to Disney officials.

It took firefighters from the Reedy Creek Fire Department and Orange County Fire Rescue about an hour and 20 minutes to get all 71 people from the monorail.

“No guests or cast members have reported injuries, and all passengers were safely evacuated,” the company told WFTV.

Walt Disney World has three monorail lines, called the “public transport of the future” that ferry passengers between parks and parking.

The Resort Monorail takes passengers in a loop from the Ticket and Transporation Center (TTC) to Disney’s Polynesian Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian, Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

The Express Monorail operates between the TTC and Magic Kingdom while the EPCOT monorail operates between TTC and EPCOT.

The monorails, which were designed by Imagineer Bob Gurr, have been a staple of Walt Disney World since 1971 when the park opened and along with it the Mark IV along its first three-mile track that went from TTC to Magic Kingdom.

The original monorail had 10 trains operating on two tracks for guests.

The third track was added when EPCOT opened and the system now has 12 Monorails identified by a colored stripe, according to Frommers. Each of a monorail’s six cars has a capacity of 20 people sitting and an additional 40 people standing. The trains are 203 feet, 6 inches long.

The current trains, the Mark VI version, carry about 16 million people each year at Walt Disney World, according to the company.