Aerosmith's Steven Tyler fractured larynx forcing band to postpone rest of 2023 tour dates

Aerosmith and Steven Tyler released a statement Friday stating that the remainder of the Peace Out Tour dates will be postponed to sometime in 2024. The band said Tyler’s doctor confirmed that he has damaged vocal cords and he fractured his larynx which he is seeking ongoing care for.

“To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care,” the band said.

Aerosmith said that Tyler’s injuries are “more serious than initially thought,” according to WFXT.

“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential,” the band said.

Tyler, 75, announced earlier in September that he injured his vocal cords during a show on Sept. 9 in Belmont, New York. According to the Los Angeles Times, that injury prevented him from performing for the next 30 days. Aerosmith then postponed six of the tour dates.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!” Tyler said in a statement.

It currently is unclear when Aerosmith plans to relaunch its tour in 2024, according to the Rolling Stone but the band did say it will be “announced as soon as they known more.” All tickets that were previously purchased for the remaining tour dates will be honored at the new concerts. Refunds will also be available if you cannot attend the new dates.

