Alex Murdaugh seeks new murder trial amid jury tampering allegations

Alex Murdaugh Alex Murdaugh stands next to the witness booth during a break in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool/Tribune News Service via Getty Images, File)

Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred former South Carolina attorney convicted last year of killing his wife and son, was in court Monday for a hearing to determine whether he will get a new trial amid allegations of jury tampering.

Attorneys for Murdaugh claim that Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca “Becky” Hill tampered with the jury, telling them not to trust Murdaugh’s testimony and pressuring them to come to a quick verdict, according to The Associated Press. They allege that she wanted “to secure for herself a book deal and media appearances that would not happen in the event of a mistrial,” CNN reported.

Hill published her insider memoir of the trial, “Behind the Doors of Justice,” in August, according to The State.

In a sworn statement filed last year in court, Hill denied tampering with the jury, the AP reported. She is expected to give testimony at Monday’s evidentiary hearing alongside 11 of the 12 jurors who heard the original murder trial, according to CNN.

One juror gave testimony on Friday due to a scheduling conflict, The State reported. Their comments were not immediately shared after Judge Jean Toal asked reporters not to publicize them to protect the testimony of the other jurors, according to the newspaper.

The hearing starting Monday is scheduled to last for as long as three days, although Toal said she hopes to wrap up the proceeding in one day, CNN reported.

If attorneys for Murdaugh can prove that there was jury tampering, he will get a new trial, according to The State. If his attorneys fail to prove jury tampering, Murdaugh is expected to begin regular appeals of his sentence, the AP reported. His appeal has been suspended pending the outcome of Monday’s hearing, according to CNN.

Last spring, a jury in South Carolina convicted Murdaugh of killing his wife, 52-year-old Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, and his son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. The pair were found shot dead at the family’s home in Colleton County on the night of June 7, 2021.

He was sentenced to serve two life terms for the murders.

Later, Murdaugh was sentenced to 27 years behind bars after pleading guilty to stealing $12 million from his clients and his law firm over the last decade, the AP reported.

