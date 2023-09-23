All national parks are free to visit Saturday on first day of fall, National Public Lands Day National Park Service (kellyvandellen/Getty Images)

Looking for something to do on the first day of fall 2023? You can actually go visit a national park for free.

The National Park Service said that Sept. 23 is one of five days in 2023 you can visit one of over 400 national parks for free. It is also the first day of fall.

“National parks are really amazing places and we want everyone to experience them,” National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in the bulletin obtained by WMAQ. “The entrance fee-free days encourage people to discover the beauty, history and inspiration awaiting them in more than 400 national parks throughout the country.”

Other days in 2023 included Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, the first day of National Park Week on April 22 and Great American Outdoors Day on Aug. 4. The next fee-free day will be Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The National Park Service said that the fee waiver only applies to National Park Service entrance fees. It does not cover amenity or user fees for camping, boat launches, transportation, special tours or other activities.

Sept. 23 also happens to be National Public Lands Day, according to WMAQ.

“National Public Lands Day is traditionally the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort. It celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits,” the National Park Service said, according to the news outlet.

It was started in 1994 and falls on the fourth Saturday of September, the National Park Service said, according to WMAQ.

If you are interesting in visiting a national park Saturday for free or volunteering, find a national park on their website. Remember, there are over 400 national parks.