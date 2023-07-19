Annabelle Ham, YouTube star who suffered ‘epileptic event,” dead at 22

YouTube star dies: Annabelle Ham, a star on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, died Saturday, according to her family. She was 22. (Liudmila Chernetska/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ATLANTA — Annabelle Ham, a social media personality on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, died Saturday after an “epileptic event,” according to her family. She was 22.

According to a published report, Ham was visiting friends near Fairhope, Alabama, when she disappeared on Saturday, WSB-TV reported.

The Atlanta area-based social media influencer was last seen walking along a pier on Molokai Lane in Fairhope, according to the television station. Her body was found on Sunday at about 3:32 p.m. CDT, WSB reported, citing the Fairhope Police Department.

“This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven,” Ham’s family wrote on her Instagram profile. “She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her.”

Ham was known for her videos about life as a college student at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, along with makeup tips and shopping trips, WSB reported.

She had more than 73,000 followers on Instagram and 77,000 subscribers on YouTube, according to the television station.

Annabelle’s sisters shared emotional tributes on social media, E! News reported. with Alexandria saying there “will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are.”

“Annabelle was such a light to the world,” Alexandria Ham wrote Monday in an Instagram post. “A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

Amelia Ham said her family was still trying to process their loss.

“You would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does,” Amelia Ham wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “Annabelle was such a good sister to Alexandria, and me. She was amazing, she has gone to so many places seen and done so many things. She was so sweet, so pretty, with the most bluest eyes ever, she was always happy and lighted up every room.”

Ham belonged to the Beta Zeta chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority at Kennesaw State, according to E! News. The sorority expressed its grief in an Instagram post.

“On Saturday, July 15 we lost a big piece of our hearts,” the sorority wrote. “Annabelle Ham was such a light in our chapter. She had an amazing impact on each and every sister in Beta Zeta. She was caring, selfless and carried so much love inside of her heart. She always had a smile on her face and never failed to put a smile on others. To know her is to love her. She lived every day to the fullest.”

