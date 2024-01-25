Atlanta Falcons to hire Raheem Morris as their next head coach, reports say

Raheem Morris EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 10: Assistant coach Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons reacts in the first half against the New York Jets during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 10, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons have hired their next head coach, Raheem Morris, reports say.

Morris reached an agreement Thursday to become the head coach of the Falcons, according to a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The Falcons reportedly passed on Bill Belichick. Belichick was a six-time Super Bowl winner.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity since the team has not yet made the announcement.

The team had interviewed about a dozen candidates, according to the NFL. Morris will replace Arthur Smith. Smith was fired after three straight 7-10 seasons.

Morris will become the first Black full-time head coach in the Falcons’ history with this hire, WSB-TV reported.

Morris, 47, has been with the Los Angeles Rams as a defensive coordinator for the last three years, according to WSB-TV.

He previously was with the Falcons as a coach from 2015 to 2020, according to the news outlet. He became interim head coach in 2020 after former head coach Dan Quinn was fired.

This will be Morris’ second time as a head coach. He was a head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 209 to 2011 for three seasons, WSB-TV reported. He was one of the youngest head coaches in NFL history since he was just 32 years old at the time.

