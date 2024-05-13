Avril Lavigne to release greatest hits album

Greatest Hits album FILE PHOTO: Avril Lavigne performs at the 2022 When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is releasing a "Greatest Hits" album and going on tour this spring. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Fans of Avril Lavigne can relive their “Sk8er Boi” era.

The singer announced that she is doing not only a greatest hits tour but also will release a compilation album this year of her biggest songs.

Can't do a greatest hits tour without a greatest hits album!!!



Dropping June 21st 💚🩷🧡🖤



Pre-Order: https://t.co/cvF2yKNLng pic.twitter.com/VJAWSW5Tlc — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) May 10, 2024

And of course, “Sk8er Boi” will be on the 20-track “Greatest Hits” album, along with “Complicated,” “Girlfriend” and “Don’t Tell Me,” Billboard reported.

There will also be collaborations, such as “I’m a Mess” with Yungblud, “Bois Lie” with Machine Gun Kelly and “Love it When You Hate Me” with blackbear.

The collection will be available on streaming platforms, but it will also be released on CD and 12iinch vinyl. Target will have a special edition that will be neon green.

“Let Go,” Lavigne’s debut album, was released in 2002 and her most recent album, “Love Sux,” released in 2022, UPI reported.

Her “Greatest Hits” album will be available on June 21.

Lavigne will appear at the ACM Awards on May 16 and then hit the road for a world tour on May 22, starting in Vancouver, Canada and ending on Sept. 18 in Calgary.

May 22: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

May 25: White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, Washington

May 26: RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre, Ridgefield, Washington

May 28: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California

May 30: Kia Forum, Inglewood, California

June 1: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

June 2: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

June 14: Rock for People 2024, Hradec, Czech Republic

June 15: Novarock 2024, Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 17: Pula Arena, Pula, Croatia

June 21: Pinkpop 2024, Landgraaf, Netherlands

June 22: Hurricane Festival 2024, Schnee, Germany

June 23: Southside Festival 2024, Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany

June 27: Tinderbox 2024, Odense, Denmark

June 29: Bedford Park, Bedford, United Kingdom

July 2: Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, United Kingdom

July 3: Castlefield Bowl, Manchester, United Kingdom

July 6: Rock Werchter 2024, Werchter, Belgium

July 7: Main Square Festival 2024, Arras, France

July 9: I-Days Festival 2024, Milan

July 10: Festival de Nimes 2024, Nimes, France

July 12: Festival Cruilla, Saint Adrià de Besò, Spain

July 13: Madcool 2024, Madrid

Aug. 12: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Aug. 14: Canadian Tire Center, Ottawa, Canada

Aug. 16: Budweiser Stage, Toronto

Aug 17: International de montgolfières 2024, Saint-jean-sur-richelieu, Canada

Aug. 20: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, New York

Aug. 21: Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, Connecticut

Aug 23: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, New Jersey

Aug. 24: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Massachusetts

Aug. 27: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, New York

Aug. 29: Freedom Mortgage Pavillion, Camden, New Jersey

Aug 31: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Virginia

Sept 1: PNC Music Pavillion, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sept. 3: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, Georgia

Sept. 4: Ascend Amphitheatre, Nashville, Tennessee

Sept. 6: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Sept. 7: Pine Knob Music Theater, Clarkson, Michigan

Sept. 9: American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee

Sept. 10: Huntington Bank Pavillon at Northerly Island, Chicago

Sept. 12: Armory, Minneapolis

Sept. 14: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Canada

Sept. 16: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada

Sept. 18: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Canada

Lavigne announced the tour in January, UPI reported.

