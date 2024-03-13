Babies R Us partners with Kohl’s to open in-store shops at 200 locations

Babies R US stores to come to Kohl's FILE PHOTO: Babies R US shops will be coming to 200 Kohl's locations in the fall. (ablokhin/Getty Images)

Kohl’s announced Tuesday that Babies R Us shops will be opening in 200 of its stores across the country.

Kohl’s said the first Babies R Us shops will open in August and the company expects to expand to more stores later in the year. The shops will range from 750 to 2,500 square feet and will add more brands and merchandise to Kohl’s baby category, the company said.

Kohl’s has a similar deal with the beauty products chain Sephora. The brand has opened beauty shops in several Kohl’s locations.

Kohl’s also announced Tuesday that it will expand the assortment of baby products on its website, and the company will launch a baby registry, CEO Tom Kingsbury said on an earnings call.

“It’s just part of our overall campaign to get younger customers into our stores,” Kingsbury said.

Babies R Us stores previously closed after its parent company, Toys R Us, filed for bankruptcy, according to CNBC. Babies R Us was purchased by WHP Global in 2021.

Buy Buy Baby stores also closed after its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond, filed for bankruptcy, though some Buy Buy Baby stores have reopened under a new owner, CNBC reported.

