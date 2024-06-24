Baby ducks rescued from storm drain after mother quacks for help

Mallard Duck & Ducklings File: Female mallard duck with newly hatched ducklings.

Brandon, Fla. — Eight baby ducks fell through a stormwater grate but were rescued after their mother stayed close by, waddling around and quacking loudly for help, according to WTSP.

Help came.

The mother duck’s frantic quacking attracted the attention of a Brandon, Florida resident who called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office, the TV station reported.

Deputies arrived promptly and called Hillsborough Couty Animal Control for help, the county reported in a statement.

The animal control officers used a long-handled net to gently lift the ducklings from the drain and kept them temporarily in a cage.

They released them into a nearby pond -- and the mother duck followed them every step of the way. She and her babies swam off together.



