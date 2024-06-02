On the bag: Fan caddies for C.T. Pan for 2 holes during final round of Canadian Open

Substitute caddie: Paul Emerson stepped in to carry C.T. Pan's golf bag for two holes during Sunday's final round. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

HAMILTON, Ontario — A fan was on the bag for two holes during the final round of the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.

C.T. Pan needed someone to carry his bag after his regular caddie -- Mike “Fluff” Cowan, slipped and fell during rainy conditions at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, ESPN reported.

Cowan, 76, fell at the third hole and suffered “nonserious” injuries.

As he was helped off the course by the Taiwanese pro, Paul Emerson stepped up and asked Pan if he needed help.

“I helped Fluff get the bib off, threw it on and started walking up the hole,” Emerson, 32, a resident of nearby Aurora, told PGATour.com.

Emerson carried Pan’s bag through the fourth hole until he was replaced on the fifth fairway by Michael Campbell, a member of the caddies services team, the tour website reported.

Campbell was replaced by Al Riddell, the caddie for Paul Barjon, on the 10th tee.

Emerson had never worked as a caddie during a professional golf event but once carried a bag for a friend during the LPGA’s CPKC Women’s Open, PGATour.com reported.

Pan had birdied the third hole but bogeyed No. 4. He would par the fifth hole.

Pan ended up shooting a 1-under 69 to finish tied for 35th, Golfweek reported. The highlight of his final round came when he holed a 121-yard shot for eagle on the par-4 12th.

Cowan began working with Pan last month after an amicable split with Jim Furyk, ESPN reported. He carried Furyk’s bag from 1999 to 2024. Before that, Cowan caddied for Tiger Woods from 1996 to 1999.

