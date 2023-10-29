‘Best comedic character of all time’: Adele honors Matthew Perry during Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS — Adele paused her Las Vegas show Saturday night to pay tribute to Matthew Perry, according to The Associated Press.

“I’ll remember that character for the rest of my life,” Adele said of Perry’s Chandler Bing role in “Friends,” according to the Los Angeles Times. “He’s probably the best comedic character of all time.” She honored Perry while introducing her song “When We Were Young.”

Adele recalled that she never met Perry, the AP reported.

“It is always so shocking, especially someone that made you laugh and who brought so much joy to your life that you don’t know,” Adele said, according to Rolling Stone. “This is what I find so strange, I never met him in my life. There is something, you feel so sad about it especially because you don’t necessarily know what was going on.”

“One of my friends Andrew when I was, like, 12 did the best Chandler impression,” Adele shared. “He would do it all the time to make us laugh and if any of us were having a bad day or feeling low he would just pretend to be Chandler.”

“I just wanna say how much I love what he did for us, especially what he did for me… and hopefully now he can rest in peace,” she said, according to Rolling Stone.

Adele was dressed up for the Halloween weekend show as Morticia Adams from “The Addams Family,” the Los Angeles Times said.

Adela also addressed Perry’s struggles with alcohol and opioid addiction. “He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave,” she said, according to USA Today.

Perry was found dead Saturday at his house in Los Angeles, according to coroner’s records obtained by The Associated Press. An investigation into his death is ongoing and may take time before his cause of death is determined.

The Los Angeles Times reported, citing anonymous sources, that he was found unresponsive in a hot tub.

