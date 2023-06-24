Body of 22-year-old man found at bottom of cliff with ‘Find my Phone’ app

Body of 22-year-old man found at bottom of cliff with 'Find my Phone’ app The body of a 22-year-old was found at the bottom of cliff Friday evening in Hamilton County, Tennessee, officials say. (Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security/Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The body of a 22-year-old was found at the bottom of cliff Friday evening in Hamilton County, Tennessee, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security in a statement on Facebook said that a father worried about his 22-year-old son called 911 Friday evening after he did not show up to his doctor’s appointment.

The father reportedly used the app “Find My Phone” and found his phone at Sunset Rock near Lookout Mountain, WSB-TV reported.

Just before 6 p.m. Lookout Mountain police and Lookout Mountain fire crews went out to the area, About five minutes later, fire crews hiked two miles down the Sunset Rock trail, repelled about 80 feet down, and found the 22-year-old man dead, Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said.

The man’s identity has not been released, according to WSB-TV. The cause and manner of death have also not been released.

The incident is being considered a crime scene, Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said.

Latest trending news:
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!