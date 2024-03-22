Body of missing college student Riley Strain found in Nashville river

Riley Strain Police in Nashville, Tennessee, released this undated photo of University Missouri student Riley Strain, who was found dead on Friday, March 22, 2024, two weeks after he vanished during a trip to the city. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A crew working on the Cumberland River in West Nashville found the body of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain on Friday, two weeks after he vanished following a night out in the city, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

>> Read more trending news

Chief John Drake said a crew working at a company adjoining the Cumberland River called authorities after workers moved something in the water and found Strain, 22. He was wearing the same shirt he had last been seen wearing and his watch, the chief said.

Responding authorities confirmed his identity and his family was notified.

“There are no signs of foul play at this time, according to the examination here at the riverbank,” Drake said. He added that an autopsy will be performed, likely later on Friday.

Strain was visiting Nashville for a fraternity trip and disappeared March 8 after he was kicked out of a bar on Broadway, WSMV reported. Officials with Luke’s 32 Bridge, owned by country singer Luke Bryan, said the 22-year-old was served one alcoholic drink before the bar’s “security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue.”

Officers continue to work to locate missing person Riley Strain, 22, who was last seen Fri. night by friends @ a Broadway bar in Nashville. Riley is from Missouri and was visiting. He is 6'5" tall with a thin build, blue eyes and light brown hair. See him? Pls call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/daqKDWGJJO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 11, 2024

Video surveillance showed Strain around downtown, sometimes stumbling, before he vanished, The Tennessean reported.

The Tennessee Alcohol and Beverage Commission has since launched an investigation into allegations that Luke’s 32 Bridge overserved Strain before kicking him out, according to the newspaper.

Drake said Friday that early evidence indicated that Strain might have fallen into the river.

“There’s no other evidence that suggests anything other than that,” he said. “We have reports that normally under these circumstances, with his height and weight, that he could have surfaced between 14 and 20 days. This is the 14th day, so we were really expecting anytime soon to find him.”

BREAKING: The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown. No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 22, 2024

He added that police planned to have crews searching the river on Friday starting from around where Strain was found.

Police got nearly 200 tips following Strain’s disappearance. In a statement posted on social media, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell shared condolences for Strain’s family, saying the discovery Friday was “not the outcome that anyone hoped for.”

“I met with Riley’s family earlier this week, and as devastating as I find this news, I can’t imagine their heartbreak,” he said.

“I hope people will support the family, including by respecting their privacy.”

I met with Riley’s family earlier this week, and as devastating as I find this news, I can’t imagine their heartbreak.



We will continue to work toward improvements in safety in a variety of ways.



I hope people will support the family, including by respecting their privacy. — Freddie O’Connell (@freddieoconnell) March 22, 2024

© 2024 Cox Media Group