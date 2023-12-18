Bomb threat closes part of South Florida airport; suspect detained

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A bomb threat called into a South Florida airport caused an evacuation of a terminal Sunday evening, authorities said.

Sections of Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were evacuated after officials received a call at about 5:30 p.m. EST, the Miami Herald reported.

The upper level of the terminal was evacuated as a precaution while the Broward County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad investigated, according to WSVN-TV.

Deputies investigated for approximately three hours before giving an “all clear,” the television station reported. They detained a man for questioning, according to the Herald.

“While investigating the incident, deputies detained an adult male for questioning,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said, according to WTVJ.

Terminal 1′s airlines include United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Air, Alaska Airlines, Copa Airlines and Bahamasair, the Herald reported.

It was unclear how many flights were delayed.

An investigation is ongoing.

