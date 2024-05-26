Bruce Springsteen postpones 4 concerts in Europe due to ‘vocal issues’

Boss takes break: Bruce Springsteen, suffering from "vocal issues," has canceled four shows on his European tour. (Kieran Frost/Redferns)

Rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen canceled at least four shows on his European tour, citing vocal issues.

Springsteen, 74, canceled Saturday night’s show in Marseille, France, Rolling Stone reported. The other shows impacted included a May 28 show in Prague and two dates in Milan, Italy (June 1 and 3), according to the magazine.

The rocker and the E Street Band had scheduled weeklong breaks between shows. His next scheduled concert is June 12 in Madrid, Spain, according to Rolling Stone.

“Following yesterday’s postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days,” an announcement on the band’s Instagram account stated. “With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3). New dates for these shows will be announced shortly. Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase.

Springsteen “is recuperating comfortably,” the post stated.

The “Born to Run” singer postponed multiple dates on the group’s North American tour in September, Variety reported. Springsteen had been suffering from a peptic ulcer, according to the entertainment news website.

The band rescheduled the dates in early 2024, but Springsteen continues to experience voice problems, Variety reported.

During the early part of 2023, Springsteen and the E Street Band had to cancel several concert dates due to several members coming down with the COVID-19 virus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

