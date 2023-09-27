Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining 2023 tour dates

Fans hoping to see The Boss in 2023 will have to wait until next year.
On Wednesday, Bruce Springsteen announced that his remaining 2023 tour dates with The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024 as he continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.
The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” after Springsteen’s doctor recommended he continue treatment through the end of the year, according to a statement posted on the musician’s social media.
(1/5) Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. pic.twitter.com/rMgZZsKcfo— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 27, 2023
Check back for more on this developing story.
