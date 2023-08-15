Bunk beds replaced with singles at Little League World Series after player injured

No bunk beds FILE PHOTO: Teams at the Little League World Series will not be using bunk beds this year after a player was severely hurt in 2022 after he fell from the top bunk. (Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A year after a player at the Little League World Series fell from his bunk bed at the Williamsport, Pennsylvania, stadium compound, the organizers of the international baseball tournament have decided to keep single beds on the floor, not stacked.

All of the housing at the Little League World Series will have single, one-level beds at all 2023 Little League International Tournament locations, The Associated Press reported.

The dormitories at the Williamsport facilities “can accommodate all 14 single beds,” league officials said in a statement to the AP.

The change comes about a year when Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old pitcher and outfielder from Santa Clara, Utah’s Snow Canyon team, fell out of the top bunk. He suffered a fractured skull, CNN reported at the time. He was asleep at the time of the fall. Easton had to be put into a medically induced coma but he did recover.

His father said he was “pretty much told he had zero percent to live” but had undergone surgery and was out of intensive care just days later, USA Today reported.

The top bunks did not have safety rails on them and the beds were removed shortly after the accident, CNN reported last year.

Easton’s family sued the league and the company that made the bed for negligence last September, the AP reported. They sued for $50,000, according to USA Today.

The tournament runs from Aug. 16 to 27.