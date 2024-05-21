Caitlin Clark inks endorsement deal with Wilson for signature basketball line

Caitlin Clark: It's thumb's up for the WNBA's No. 1 pick after she signed a new deal with Wilson. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Caitlin Clark has yet to win a game in the WNBA, but she is racking up more endorsements.

Clark, the league’s overall No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever and the NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader in basketball, signed a multiyear partnership with Wilson for a signature basketball line, the company announced on Tuesday.

The new deal includes three limited-edition basketballs “inspired by a journey that has only just begun,” Wilson said on its website.

Wilson is the official basketball of the WNBA, according to The Associated Press.

According to Boardroom, Clark is the second athlete with a signature collection with Wilson. The other one is Michael Jordan, who signed a deal with the company during the 1980s.

Since becoming a force in college basketball at the University of Iowa, Clark has secured deals with Nike, Gatorade and State Farm, ESPN reported. Clark and the Fever are 0-4 this year and have a chance to earn their first victory on Wednesday at Seattle, according to the sports news outlet.

Along with the basketballs, which went live on Tuesday, Wilson said that Clark would advise and provide feedback on Wilson basketball products, Forbes reported.

The company said it plans to release collections “in varying price points” during the rest of 2024.

The first collection features three white-and-gold WNBA balls produced by Wilson with personalized laser engravings celebrating big moments during Clark’s career, according to the magazine. They are called Threes Up, Record Breaker and Crowd Maestro, Wilson posted on its website.

“The coolest part,” Clark said, according to Forbes, “is I get to have final say on things.”

“I think it is super special, and it’s been fun for me,” Clark told Boardroom. “I feel like I was just that young kid who had those basketballs that I would store in the garage. I’m just very lucky and fortunate to partner with Wilson to create something that everyone can enjoy. It connects with a lot of generations, and it’ll be fun to see kids walking around holding them.”

Amanda Lamb, head of global brand at Wilson, said in a statement that the company has “always aligned ourselves with trailblazers who break boundaries and write their own story.”

“Caitlin Clark is not just a record-setting athlete, but a cultural icon who has had a profound impact on the game. We couldn’t be prouder to join forces with her to continue innovating basketball both on and off the court.”

