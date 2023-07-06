Carowinds shares plans to repairing Fury 325 roller coaster

CHARLOTTE — Carowinds released a statement Thursday sharing its plans to repair the Fury 325 roller coaster after a massive crack was found over the weekend on one of the support beams.

In a news release, Carowinds said their team along with the manufacturer of the ride, Bolliger & Mabillard Consulting Engineers Inc. (B&M), have been inspecting the side since July 1. B&M and Carawinds determined that the beam fractured along a weld line in the steel support column.

The park said that they are working closely with B&M to remove and replace the existing support column. B&M is believed to be creating a new support column that is expected to make its way to the park next week.

The crack was discovered on Friday by a visitor, Fox News reported. It remained open Saturday, according to CNN before it was ultimately closed.

Park officials said that the ride will be tested extensively once the column is replaced to make sure it is safe for park visitors, according to WSOC.

“These will include an accelerometer test that uses sensors to measure any variation in the ride experience. After that, we plan to operate the ride for 500 full cycles, performing tests and inspections of the entire ride throughout that period. Once this phase is completed, we will ask B&M and the third-party testing firm to perform a final inspection to ensure the ride exceeds all required specifications,” the park said.

The Fury 325 has been called “the tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America, according to the park’s website. The ride has multiple drops that are between 300 and 399 feet.

“The safety of our guests and associates will always be Carowinds’ top priority. Once the new support column is in place and all testing and inspections have been completed, we will work with the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau to prepare Fury 325 for reopening. We will share an update on the reopening of the ride when a date has been finalized,” said Carowinds.

Additional inspection procedures will be put into place for any future possible issues, the park said, according to CNN.