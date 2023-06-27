Cash App glitch has some seeing double charges

Cash App The Cash App logo is displayed on a laptop screen and the Cash App icon is displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken on January 2, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images, File)

A technical issue affecting the popular mobile payment app Cash App on Tuesday had some users seeing duplicate charges.

Officials with Cash App acknowledged the issue in a social media post around 12:20 p.m. EDT.

“We recently discovered a technical issue that led to some customers getting charged double the amount for certain Cash Card transactions,” company officials said. “We’ve fixed the problem and will refund any amount that was incorrectly charged by the end of the day.”

In an update, Cash App said that users should see that erroneous transactions have been refunded, though they added, “It may take up to 24 hours for Activity and receipts to be updated.”

Your cash balance will now show that you've been refunded, but it may take up to 24 hours for Activity and receipts to be updated. — Cash App Support (@CashSupport) June 27, 2023

It was not immediately clear what caused the issue.

Millions of customers use Cash App for financial transactions each month, according to company officials.