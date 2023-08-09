Cause of death revealed for Robert De Niro’s grandson

Cause of death for De Niro's grandson announced FILE PHOTO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Robert De Niro attends the"Kiss The Future" Opening Night during the Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of actor Robert De Niro, died from a combination of drugs, New York City’s medical examiner said Tuesday, ruling the death was an accidental overdose.

>> Read more trending news

People reported that Rodriguez, who was 19, died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine, the medical examiner said.

Robert De Niro’s grandson dies

“Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” Rodriguez’s mother, Drena De Niro, wrote on Instagram shortly after her son died.

About 11 days after Rodriguez died, police arrested 20-year-old Sofia Haley Marks on federal charges of distribution of narcotics.

According to court records, Marks allegedly sold three counterfeit oxycodone pills that were laced with fentanyl and two counterfeit Xanax pills to Rodriguez on July 1. He was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 2.

Robert De Niro issued a statement the day after Rodriguez died.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” he said. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Robert De Niro welcomes 7th child

De Niro, 79, welcomed his seventh child in April.

Latest trending news:
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!