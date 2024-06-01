Chad Daybell sentenced to death for the murder of his first wife, then-girlfriend’s two children

Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow A banner with photos of Tylee Ryan and her brother J.J. Vallow is seen on a fence set up as a memorial near where her body was found on May 10, 2023 in Rexburg, Idaho. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images, File)

BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell was sentenced Saturday to death by a jury in Idaho.

The jury agreed to impose the death penalty in the case, according to The Associated Press.

Daybell was found guilty on Thursday of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, grand theft and insurance fraud in the deaths, NBC News reported.

He was charged in connection with the deaths of Lori Vallow Daybell’s two youngest children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7 and Tylee Ryan, 16, in Sept. 2019, according to the AP. He was also charged in connection with the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell in Oct. 2019.

Authorities found the bodies of Vallow Daybell’s children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow, buried on property owned by Chad Daybell one year after they were last seen in 2019. His first wife, Tammy Daybell, died in the same year the children vanished.

Seventeen days after Tammy Daybell’s death, Chad Daybell and Vallow Daybell got married, officials said.

Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty to the charges. His attorneys argued that there was not much evidence to tie him to the murders. According to the AP, his attorneys tried to suggest that Vallow Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox was the one who did.

Last year, a judge sentenced Vallow Daybell to three consecutive life sentences after a jury convicted her of murdering Tylee and JJ and conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell. She has appealed her conviction to the Idaho Supreme Court, CNN reported.

