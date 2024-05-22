Charlie Colin, Train founding member, bassist, dies at 58

Charlie Colin Recording artist Charlie Colin of Train, right, and his wife attend Citi And AT&T Present The Billboard After Party at The London Hotel on February 10, 2013, in West Hollywood, California. (Vivien Killilea)

Charlie Colin, a founding member and bassist of the band Train, died at the age of 58.

>> Read more trending news

Colin’s mother reportedly shared the news of his death with TMZ, according to Deadline. She claimed that he was housesitting in Brussels, Belgium when he slipped in the shower.

Colin’s mother said that he had moved to Brussels to teach a music master class at a conservatory, People magazine reported. He was also working on some music for a film.

Colin’s body was found by the people who owned the house about five days ago, Rolling Stone reported. Colin’s sister also confirmed his death to Variety, according to Billboard.

The exact cause of death and the day he died have not been released, according to Deadline.

“When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him. He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do. His unique bass playing a beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond. I’ll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels,” Train said in a statement on Facebook.

Colin was part of the band Train made up of Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Scott Underwood and Jimmy Stafford, according to Variety. He was a founding member and part of the band’s first three albums including “Drops of Jupiter” and “My Private Nation.”

©2024 Cox Media Group