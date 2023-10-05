Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Dick Butkus dies at 80 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 10: Former Chicago Bear Dick Butkus is seen on the sideline during the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus died, his family said in a statement.

Butkus died at the age of 80, according to WGN-TV.

“The Butkus family confirms that football and entertainment legend Dick Butkus died peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu, California,” Butkus’ family said in a statement shared by the Bears.

The Bears also released a statement calling Butkus the “ultimate bear.”

“One of the greatest players in NFL history. He was Chicago’s son. He exuded what our great city is about and not coincidentally what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership. He refused to accept anything less than the best from himself, or his teammates.”

“His contributions to the game he loved will live forever and we are grateful he was able to be at our home opener this year to be the celebrated one last time with his many fans,” the Bears said.









