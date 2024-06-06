Chiefs’ BJ Thompson suffers seizure, cardiac arrest during team meeting: reports

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Kansas City Chiefs canceled team activities Thursday after defensive lineman BJ Thompson suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest during a team meeting, according to multiple reports.

The team’s medical staff responded quickly to the incident before an ambulance was called, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. Unidentified sources told ESPN that Thompson, 25, was in stable condition after being taken to a hospital from the team’s practice facility.

Check back for more on this developing story.


