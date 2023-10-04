Chipotle to test robot to assemble bowls, salads; workers to make burritos, tacos, quesadillas

Chipotle

Chipotle automation Chipotle is testing a robot to make bowls and salads. (Chipotle)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Chipotle is testing a high-tech option to make bowls and salads when orders are placed online.

>> Read more trending news

The restaurant company announced it is partnering with Hyphen, a kitchen automation company, to streamline some of its production of digital orders by using a robot to put together bowls and salads while a human simultaneously assembles burritos, tacos, quesadillas or a kid’s meal in the same order.

A customer will place an order online either via Chipotle’s app, website or even third parties.

Bowls and salads, which account for about 65% of online orders, will go to the Hyphen system, while the rest of the order will be routed to a person.

The automated line would be located below the main service line used by the employee and when the salad or bowl is done with all the ingredients dispensed by the automated system, it would pop up to the main line through a counter opening. The person would then add a lid and any sides such as chips to the order.

Chipotle said the use of the robotic line could increase capacity for digital orders and help free up employees on the front makeline.

The company did not say which restaurants will be receiving the automated systems.

But this isn’t the first time Chipotle has used automation in its restaurants.

CNBC reported that it tested Chippy, a robot to make tortilla chips in a California location last year.

Chipotle also tried the “Autocado” a robot that was used to help speed up the guacamole-making process by cutting, coring and peeling avocados, CNN reported in July. An employee still mashes the cleaned avocados, adding salt, lime juice and jalapenos to make the guacamole.

Latest trending news:
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!