Claims adjuster who used job to help plan armed robberies gets 5-year sentence

Jasmine Weber: The former claims adjuster was sentenced to five years in federal prison. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. — A former claims adjuster in west-central Florida accused of using her position to help plan several armed robberies was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

>> Read more trending news

Jasmine Weber, 29, of Tampa was sentenced on Monday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Weber, who pleaded guilty on Jan. 6, 2023, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery. According to the Department of Justice, the Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce “in any way or degree.”

Prosecutors alleged that Weber, between December 2020 and April 2021, was aware that a group of people had conspired with each other to commit armed robberies in several Florida counties, including Hillsborough, Lee, Pasco and Polk counties.

According to the news release, Weber allegedly knew the group executed their robberies by pretending to be law enforcement officers. When group members gave her identifying information on potential victims, Weber allegedly used her position as a claims adjuster for an insurance company to research those people on her LexisNexis account and provided the thieves with the home addresses of the victims.

The group members then committed robberies at those addresses, with some victims beaten, pistol-whipped and shot, prosecutors said.

Weber also allegedly bought equipment for the co-conspirators to use in the robberies, including sheriff’s vests, law enforcement patches and light bars, according to prosecutors.

According to WFLA-TV, the co-conspirators who allegedly carried out the crimes were Reginald “Rudy” Roberts, 22, of Lakeland; Nathaniel “Nate” Keith Carr, 28, of Riverdale; Daniel “D-Jack” Jackson, 29, of Winter Haven; Chrishawn “Baby” De’Earl Butler, 22, of Brooksville; and Darius “Toot” Hudson, 43, of Arcadia.

The five men were indicted on April 26, according to the television station.

According to the plea agreement, Weber “knew that members of this conspiracy would carry out their crimes by pretending to be law enforcement officers.”

“The defendant was aware of this conspiracy, and voluntarily participated in helping to accomplish its goal,” prosecutors wrote.