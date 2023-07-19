Colorado deputies rescue pug from stolen vehicle

Pup and police: A pug rescued from a stolen car is held by Deputy Black of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office on Monday. (Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BOULDER, Colo. — This pungent pug captured the hearts of Colorado deputies after he was rescued from a stolen vehicle.

Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office were able to rescue the pup on Monday, KDVR-TV reported.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, the dog was watched by a deputy until the animal could be reunited with his family.

As it turned out, the dog was a mischievous bundle to handle.

While a deputy was watching him, the dog hit the emergency button on the cruiser’s mobile computer and turned off the radio, KDVR reported. That prevented the deputy from hearing status checks.

The dog then earned the nickname “Pungent Pugs” when he got his head stuck between the seats of the deputy’s vehicle and had his rear end exposed skyward, according to the Facebook post. The aroma was less than rosy, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dog also was a bit of a ham, as he posed for a photograph, KDVR reported. The sheriff’s office posted the photo on its Facebook page, to the delight of people responding to the post.

Satisfied with his adventure, the pug was happy to be reunited with his family.

